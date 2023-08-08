Oregon Express for sale in Dayton: ‘We will continue to do this until the right buyers come along’

The owners of The Oregon Express in downtown Dayton are ready to retire and pass the torch.

“It’s been a great business. It’s still a great business,” said Terry Adkins, who has co-owned the pizza tavern with his brother-in-law, Joe Bavaro, for almost 40 years. “It’s just time for us to retire.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Adkins and Bavaro purchased and reopened The Oregon Express on Sept. 16, 1983. Bavaro and his wife, Susan, have operated the pizza tavern on a day-to-day basis. Adkins was also involved even while serving as principal at Xenia’s St. Brigid School, where he retired in July.

The pizza tavern has been for sale for about a month. Adkins and Bavaro are looking for a new owner that will be hands-on and very involved with continuing the restaurant’s success.

“The name and what we do is solid and that’s what makes it a Dayton landmark,” Adkins said.

As retirement awaits, Adkins said he and Bavaro are appreciative of the friends and customers they’ve met over the years.

“Joe and I look forward to spending more time with family and traveling,” Adkins said. “We will continue to do this until the right buyers come along. If we don’t sell it, then we will continue to do what we’re doing.”

The Oregon Express, located at 336 E. Fifth St. in Dayton, is listed by Dori Gabriel of Sunbelt Business Brokers of Dayton. The asking price is $325,000.