Outdoor vintage market coming to Centerville

Event-goers will get to experience a dozen different food truck with options ranging from fried fish, burgers and fries to gourmet donuts and popsicles. There will also be beer and wine available from Heavier Than Air and Loose Ends breweries, live music, raffles and kid-friendly activities.

The Centerville Merchant Market is styled after other outdoor markets, gathering in-demand, majority women-owned businesses into one location for a fun, quality shopping experience, according to the release.

For more information, visit the Centerville Merchant Market’s event page on Facebook.