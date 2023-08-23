Over 60 establishments to participate in Downtown Dayton’s Black Business Hop

Over 60 establishments are participating in Downtown Dayton’s Black Business Hop from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 26. From restaurants and food vendors to clothing stores, gift shops, salons and more, there are many black-owned businesses to celebrate.

“Black-owned businesses are thriving in downtown Dayton and the Downtown Dayton Black Business Hop is a day to highlight and celebrate each and every one of them,” said Alaina Geres, director of economic development at the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

This event is part of Gem City Black Business Month, a campaign to support black entrepreneurs and connect them with resources to grow their business.

There are 62 different businesses participating, which includes 21 vendors at 2nd Street Market and nine pop-up vendors hosted by the Fire Blocks District businesses, Geres said.

Those planning to participate in the hop are encouraged to start their day at After5, located at 111 E. Third St. At the clothing store, attendees will be able to register for a free Downtown Dollars raffle and pick up a map of participating businesses and vendors. A free shuttle will be provided by the Greater Dayton RTA to help attendees patronize as many businesses as possible. There will also be live entertainment throughout the day at Third Perk Coffeehouse, located at 146 E. Third St.

“Launch Dayton partners are committed to building a community that breaks down barriers and supports all entrepreneurs,” said Audrey Ingram, communications manager for Launch Dayton. “This Gem City Black Business Month collaboration is a fun way to do just that. Come on out to eat, shop, groove and support our Black-owned businesses!”

The Downtown Dayton Black Business Hop is one of several events planned during the 2023 Gem City Black Business Month. For more information and other planned events, visit www.launchdayton.com.

Please Note: NTI Blue Spoon Café, located at 118 W. First St. in the Talbott Tower, is also participating in the hop, despite not being on the list.