BreakingNews
Dayton one of the worst U.S. urban areas for housing availability
X

Owners of Oregon District restaurant take over management of Treasure Island

What to Know
By
50 minutes ago

Chef Dana and Katherine Downs, the owners of Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District, have taken over day-to-day management of the Treasure Island Supper Club in Moraine, according to a press release.

“Lunch and dinner services will remain as currently scheduled,” said Chef Dana. “However being Chef-managed, slight menu modifications will be developed by myself and our staff to ensure the efficiency and success of the restaurant.”

Treasure Island Supper Club has been a staple, a classic and local gathering place for residents of Moraine, Kettering, Oakwood, Miamisburg, West Carrollton, and beyond, since 1961.

ExploreRoost Modern Italian celebrates 11 years in Dayton's Oregon District

“We are very excited about this new chapter in our portfolio of restaurants,” said Katherine. “(We) are confident that the loyal diners of TI (Treasure Island) will continue to support and enjoy this change of management.”

Along with Chef Dana and Katherine Downs taking over management, there will be a new general manager and executive chef, the release said.

Cindy Murray of Kettering, who most recently was the general manager of the Florentine Restaurant in Germantown, will take over the reigns as general manager.

ExploreYellow Springs restaurant expands hours

Chef Nate Young, primarily known for his many years as executive chef of the Oakwood Club in Oakwood, will join the team as executive chef.

Treasure Island Supper Club, located at 4250 Chief Woods Lane, is taking a 4th of July break and will reopen at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6.

In Other News
1
New coffee shop to open Tuesday in West Milton
2
5 summer festivals happening this week across Dayton region
3
Indie rocker Mike Bankhead explores African American styles on new EP
4
Yellow Springs restaurant expands hours
5
5 new establishments opened this week in Dayton area

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top