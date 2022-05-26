BreakingNews
Dayton corruption probe: What happened with all defendants after years of court cases
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Patio BBQ to open at Englewood sports cafe next week

The sauce on Bolts’ Half-rack Pork Ribs is sweet and perfectly slathered, the ribs tender and delicious. SANDY COLLINS/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
The sauce on Bolts’ Half-rack Pork Ribs is sweet and perfectly slathered, the ribs tender and delicious. SANDY COLLINS/STAFF

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 26 minutes ago

An Englewood sports cafe is opening up a new concept on their patio this summer as barbecue season approaches.

Bolts Sports Cafe, located at 910 S. Main Street, is holding a soft opening for Patio BBQ on Wednesday, June 1.

Jack Maio, who owns the restaurant with his daughter, Lindsay, said they have a large patio behind the restaurant they’ve fixed up with lights. The plan is to add a few barbecue grills and cook up pulled pork, Texas-style brisket, baby back ribs and chicken. He said they will also have charbroiled hot dogs and hamburgers as well as a summer craft cocktail menu.

caption arrowCaption
Bolts Sports Cafe, located at 910 S. Main Street, is holding a soft opening for Patio BBQ on Wednesday, June 1. SUBMITTED

Bolts Sports Cafe, located at 910 S. Main Street, is holding a soft opening for Patio BBQ on Wednesday, June 1. SUBMITTED

caption arrowCaption
Bolts Sports Cafe, located at 910 S. Main Street, is holding a soft opening for Patio BBQ on Wednesday, June 1. SUBMITTED

“With summer and barbecue season, we just wanted to showcase what we have in that area,” Maio said.

He explained Chef Amy Pressler, who has been with the restaurant for about six months, had the idea to open Patio BBQ. Pressler uses an apple wood to give her barbecue a sweeter taste, Maio said.

ExploreMay restaurant news: 14 opened, 4 changing owners, 2 coming soon

“The grills will be fired up and I think people will like what we’re doing,” Maio said.

Customers will be able to enjoy Patio BBQ inside, outside or to go.

Maio said he is excited to see people enjoying the outdoor area again.

ExploreDayton native follows passion, opens vegan booth at 2nd Street Market

“It’s been a tough couple of years,” he said. “I think people want to get out and they’re looking for a nice safe space and our patio has lots of room. We can do a lot of different things out there.”

Bolts Sports Cafe, known for its wings and extensive beer and wine menu, has been serving Englewood since 1993.

For more information, visit www.boltssportscafe.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

In Other News
1
May restaurant news: 14 opened, 4 changing owners, 2 coming soon
2
Dayton native follows passion, opens vegan booth at 2nd Street Market
3
Twin Valley Trail Challenge welcomes hikers of all experiences, ages
4
Two Dayton-area attractions make national summer travel list
5
Kettering natives carry on values of family, community and pizza at...

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top