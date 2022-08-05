Patio of the Week: Salar pulls out the stops for Out on 5th dining

It’s fun walking through the district on the weekends to see what each business is doing and how they are tweaking and modifying based on previous weeks and customer feedback.

The restaurant that pulls out all the stops for it is unquestionably Salar.

Combined Shape Caption Salar Restaurant & Lounge's patio is a perfect destination for Out on 5th. Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen Combined Shape Caption Salar Restaurant & Lounge's patio is a perfect destination for Out on 5th. Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

With pipe and drape surrounding the space on Fifth St. in front of the restaurant in addition to outdoor rugs, plants, and beautiful seating, Salar offers a seamless transitional vibe from indoor to outdoor. The result is an eloquent style that begs to have people sit and stay a while.

Explore The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton

Salar has one small but sweet patio in front of the restaurant and a much more expansive back patio that likely provided inspiration for the set-up they use for Out on 5th.

Combined Shape Caption Salar Restaurant & Lounge' s permanent front patio is an inviting spot to enjoy Out on 5th. Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen Combined Shape Caption Salar Restaurant & Lounge' s permanent front patio is an inviting spot to enjoy Out on 5th. Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

It’s a wonderful spot to enjoy Salar owner and Executive Chef Margot Blondet’s Peruvian flavors and classical French techniques in interesting dishes that are packed with flavorful surprises.

Combined Shape Caption Salar Restaurant & Lounge's Kentucky Paris ($24.50), a buttermilk and panko crusted fried chicken with French toast and bourbon syrup. Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen Combined Shape Caption Salar Restaurant & Lounge's Kentucky Paris ($24.50), a buttermilk and panko crusted fried chicken with French toast and bourbon syrup. Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

The Kentucky Paris ($24.50), a buttermilk and panko crusted fried chicken with French toast and bourbon syrup, and a DETOX/RETOX ($12.75) cocktail made with Corralejo Reposado Tequila, pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, basil, and cucumber was a recent brunch order made on the Out of 5th patio. Neither disappointed.

A Manchu Picchu pork chop ($34) topped with spicy rocoto chili jam served with grilled asparagus and Yukon and leek purée or the three seared scallops accompanied by parsnip purée and carrot flan with zucchini, topped with rose brown butter ($38) are great dinner options. Choose a pineapple salad ($9.50) with mixed greens, grilled pineapple, toasted hazelnuts and coconut tossed in a pineapple balsamic vinaigrette to start the meal.

Combined Shape Caption Chef Margot Blondet, owner and executive chef of Salar Restaurant and Lounge. FILE Combined Shape Caption Chef Margot Blondet, owner and executive chef of Salar Restaurant and Lounge. FILE

“We are always looking to introduce new flavors to our customers,” Blodet shared with me in a previous interview. “For me, it is super important to surprise people with the unexpected and teach their palates something new. We are constantly looking for new flavors, textures, and colors in our food. The atmosphere, the cocktails, the music, the lights, the actual plates that we use, the glassware, the service, the decoration, everything has been chosen to elevate the custumer’s experience. I want to spoil them.”

With a patio like this that gets set up and torn down each week, the spoiling is apparent!

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Salar Restaurant & Lounge

Where: 410 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: https://salarrestaurant.com or (937) 203-3999

Plan your visit: Visit www.downtowndayton.org/outon5th to see more information on parking and details before you go