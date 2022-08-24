Pink Moon Goods to open brick-and-mortar in Huffman District

That’s when she realized there wasn’t something similar in Dayton. From kitchen and dining linens to art and body products, Hotmer sells a little bit of everything.

She said when her job in the Sinclair Community College theatre department was terminated in the spring, she took the leap to open a brick-and-mortar.

“I’m really excited to open and see how my store evolves based on my customers,” Hotmer said.

Pink Moon Goods will open its doors Saturday, September 10 at noon with complimentary snacks and beverages, DJs spinning vinyl and giveaways while supplies lasts. Hotmer also said there will be a local artist doing face painting for adults and children from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“It’s a celebration for Dayton and also for this neighborhood because first of all Dayton needs more retail,” Hotmer said. “It’s going to really liven up this neighborhood.”

Pink Moon Goods will be introducing several new products including refillable pens, toilet paper and other home products made out of recycled materials, laundry detergent sheets, new lines of stationery and kitchen towels, new children’s toys and more.

Hotmer said one of her primary aims is to help people reduce waste and single-use items at home. She also wants to make sure the vendors she supports also support the ethics of low waste.

She added she uses the term sustainability broadly when looking for items at her shop. For example, Hotmer carries a lot of paper goods to promote letter writing.

“Letters are a really great way to communicate private thoughts with someone, to send someone a message to uplift them, encourage them, make them feel better and just the practice of doing that makes our relationships more sustainable,” Hotmer said.

Many of the products at her shop also have a story of why the vendor created the product that she is selling, Hotmer added.

Over time, she said she hopes people that walk through her shop will know she took the time to vet her vendors and ultimately feel better about how they’re spending money.

Pink Moon Goods, located at 2027 E. Fifth Street, will be open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit www.pinkmoongoods.com or the shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages.