Piqua candy shop owners to open new business featuring rolled ice cream

Tom and Cindy Lillicrap, owners of This & That’s Candy on Main in Piqua, have announced they are opening a second business in the heart of downtown.
The new business, located at 122 High Street, will feature rolled ice cream, edible cookie dough, Italian ice and deli-style sandwiches.
Tom explained when they first opened the candy shop at 408 N. Main St. he had high hopes of opening a new store every year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were unable to do so, but thought this new dessert shop and restaurant would bring something unique to the area.
“When that location came available, I knew it was a perfect fit,” Lillicrap said. “With the feel of the building, we’re going to try to keep (a) ‘50s theme, so the workers will be dressed in that attire.”
The Lillicraps will also add coney dogs to the menu. Tom explained he has been working with the former owner of George’s Dairy Bar, a family-owned sandwich and soft serve store that operated in Piqua for 59 years, to bring the recipe back.
The name of the business will be announced May 12. A few soft openings are expected in June followed by a full opening by July 4.
The new business is located in a space beside the Piqua Public Library that previously housed a Winans Chocolates + Coffee. The site most recently housed Rosebud’s Real Food that has since moved to Covington, Ohio.
“With the success I’ve had at the candy store, it is really exciting for me to be able to open another location downtown,” Tom said.
The couple first opened This & That’s Candy on Main in Dec. 2018. The candy shop features vintage toys, 84 different kinds of salt water taffy, 180 different glass bottle sodas and many varieties of retro candy, Lillicrap explained.
“A lot of people say it’s like stepping back in time,” Lillicrap said.
Lillicrap is a Piqua native who also owns a landscaping company, Lillicrap Timber and Mulch. For more information and updates, visit This & That’s Candy on Main’s Facebook page.
