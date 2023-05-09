Piqua candy shop owners to open new business featuring rolled ice cream

The name of the business will be announced May 12. A few soft openings are expected in June followed by a full opening by July 4.

The new business is located in a space beside the Piqua Public Library that previously housed a Winans Chocolates + Coffee. The site most recently housed Rosebud’s Real Food that has since moved to Covington, Ohio.

“With the success I’ve had at the candy store, it is really exciting for me to be able to open another location downtown,” Tom said.

The couple first opened This & That’s Candy on Main in Dec. 2018. The candy shop features vintage toys, 84 different kinds of salt water taffy, 180 different glass bottle sodas and many varieties of retro candy, Lillicrap explained.

“A lot of people say it’s like stepping back in time,” Lillicrap said.

Lillicrap is a Piqua native who also owns a landscaping company, Lillicrap Timber and Mulch. For more information and updates, visit This & That’s Candy on Main’s Facebook page.