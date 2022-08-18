Pizza Bandit adds new kiosk location in downtown Dayton

“We love these partnerships with other local businesses because it provides them the opportunity to serve food when building out a kitchen wouldn’t be possible and gives us an opportunity to put more big, tasty pies into customers hands,” Johnson said.

When choosing to bring a kiosk to a local business, Johnson said considerations include proximity to their truck, the people and the interest of the prospective business to build the downtown community.

“Black Box Improv checked all of those boxes,” Johnson said.

He added The Pizza Bandit is always open to adding more kiosk locations as long as the relationship makes sense.

The Pizza Bandit, located at 700 E. Fourth Street, is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about The Pizza Bandit, visit www.iampizzabandit.com or their Facebook page.

