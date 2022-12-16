Pizza restaurant to move into former Chicka Wing spot

He added that Cassano’s Pizza has been located on Brandt Pike for 25 to 30 years.

“Huber Heights is a growing area,” Cassano said. “There’s a lot of development on the other side of 70. That will give us the opportunity to actually go out that way a little bit.”

Less than half a mile down the road, the Huber Center, off of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road, is seeing new development with a new coffee bar expected to open in January and a new sports bar has applied for a liquor license.

Cassano said they will be located “right in the middle where they can’t be missed.”

He explained the transition will be seamless. He said they plan to close one evening at the current location and reopen the next day at the new location.

“We’re always looking to upgrade locations,” Cassano said. “When the right opportunity comes up, we jump on it.”

He said they have plans to build a new restaurant location and remodel another, but he isn’t ready to share more details because plans are not finalized.

Chicka Wing, a fast-casual chicken restaurant that opened its doors at the end of May, closed in September at 6315 Brandt Pike.

Cassano’s Pizza has 33 locations across the Dayton-area. For more information, visit www.cassanos.com.