Play at Sinclair is a twist on ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Written by Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, the duo behind the Tony-winning “Spring Awakening,” the musical reworks the classic “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” for a more adult audience.

Set in the midst of World War II, the play “explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss and finding the courage to move forward,” states Music Theatre International, which handles licensing for the show.

According to Playbill, “Alice by Heart” premiered in 2012 at the National Theatre in London, with an Off-Broadway New York production opening in 2019. In 2022, MTI announced its acquisition of the show and has since started licensing the production to youth groups, community theatres and schools.

“We can’t wait to see how this show not only entertains, but inspires audiences with its message of hope,” said MTI CEO Drew Cohen.

Due to its themes of sexuality and adult situations, Sinclair does not recommend the musical for anyone under the age of 13.

The college’s production will be directed by Kimberly Borst, with music direction by Charles Larkowski.

Tickets for the show are now on sale online. There will be no ticket sales at the door.

HOW TO GO

What: Sinclair Community College’s production of “Alice by Heart”

When: Oct. 11-19

Location: Sinclair Community College Blair Hall Theatre Building: 401 W. 4th St., Dayton

More info: sinclair.edu