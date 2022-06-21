Popeyes opens today in Dayton, joining other new chicken restaurants

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is celebrating the grand opening of its seventh Dayton-area restaurant location today.
The new location at 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area is part of an expansion effort to build as many as five new stores per year for the next five years in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets.
The grand opening celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and a presentation of a check to the Humane Society of Dayton. There will also be photo opportunities with Popeyes Chicken Mascot.
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken features chicken sandwiches tenders, nuggets and much more. Customer favorite sides include homestyle mac & cheese, Cajun rice, Cajun fries, coleslaw, red beans and rice and mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy.
Here are two other chicken restaurants that recently opened in the Miami Valley:
1. Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders
Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders celebrated its grand opening in June at 9196 North Main Street in Englewood.
Franchise owner Tim Hobart says Huey Magoo’s is different from other chicken restaurants because they have breaded and grilled chicken options and 10 different sauces. The fast-casual restaurant also has sandwiches, wraps, salads and crinkle-cut fries.
For more information, visit hueymagoos.com.
2. Chicka Wing
Chicka Wing opened its doors at 6315 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights at the end of May.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
The menu features several combo options, including choices of “chicka fingers” and wings, available bone-in or bone-out. Familiar chicken restaurant sides like Texas toast and French fries are also on the menu.
For more information, visit www.chickawing.com.
About the Author