BreakingNews
Police: 15-year-old girl fatally stabs brother, 16, in fight over PlayStation
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Popeyes opens today in Dayton, joining other new chicken restaurants

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is celebrating the grand opening of their seventh Dayton-area restaurant location on Tuesday, June 21. SUBMITTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is celebrating the grand opening of their seventh Dayton-area restaurant location on Tuesday, June 21. SUBMITTED

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
14 minutes ago

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is celebrating the grand opening of its seventh Dayton-area restaurant location today.

The new location at 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area is part of an expansion effort to build as many as five new stores per year for the next five years in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets.

The grand opening celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and a presentation of a check to the Humane Society of Dayton. There will also be photo opportunities with Popeyes Chicken Mascot.

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken features chicken sandwiches tenders, nuggets and much more. Customer favorite sides include homestyle mac & cheese, Cajun rice, Cajun fries, coleslaw, red beans and rice and mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy.

ExplorePopeyes to celebrate grand opening of Miller Lane restaurant

Here are two other chicken restaurants that recently opened in the Miami Valley:

1. Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders celebrated its grand opening in June at 9196 North Main Street in Englewood.

Combined ShapeCaption
Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders celebrated its grand opening in June at 9196 North Main Street in Englewood.

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders celebrated its grand opening in June at 9196 North Main Street in Englewood.

Combined ShapeCaption
Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders celebrated its grand opening in June at 9196 North Main Street in Englewood.

Franchise owner Tim Hobart says Huey Magoo’s is different from other chicken restaurants because they have breaded and grilled chicken options and 10 different sauces. The fast-casual restaurant also has sandwiches, wraps, salads and crinkle-cut fries.

For more information, visit hueymagoos.com.

ExploreDayton area’s first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open

2. Chicka Wing

Chicka Wing opened its doors at 6315 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights at the end of May.

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicka Wing opened its doors at 6315 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights at the end of May.

Credit: Contributed

Chicka Wing opened its doors at 6315 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights at the end of May.

Credit: Contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicka Wing opened its doors at 6315 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights at the end of May.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

The menu features several combo options, including choices of “chicka fingers” and wings, available bone-in or bone-out. Familiar chicken restaurant sides like Texas toast and French fries are also on the menu.

For more information, visit www.chickawing.com.

ExploreNew chicken restaurant opens in Huber Heights

In Other News
1
Oregon District Summer Garden Tour blends beauty, history this weekend
2
Bar to be ‘heart’ of new food hall opening soon in Dayton
3
Furniture store to have pop-up location at Mall at Fairfield Commons
4
Wright State’s 2022-23 season embraces mystery, drama, musical comedy
5
GET ACTIVE: Connecting the mind, body and spirit

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top