Prehistoric fun: Life-sized dinosaurs at Dayton Convention Center this weekend

Activities include searching for fossils and gemstones, riding on top of dinosaurs, racing Jurassic Jeeps, playing in bounce houses and doing an array of arts and crafts.

Explore Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival returns this weekend at new location

Pinnacle Production Group says the average adventure will last between two and three hours.

Tickets are limited and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased online for $25 with optional add-on packages. Organizers say additional activity tickets may be purchased at the event.

Combined Shape Caption Dinosaur Adventure is bringing realistic, life-sized dinosaurs to the Dayton Convention Center this weekend (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO). Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Dinosaur Adventure is bringing realistic, life-sized dinosaurs to the Dayton Convention Center this weekend (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO). Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“Kids love dinosaurs,” Rajtar said. “We just love seeing the kids and adults happy and the smiles on their faces when they walk through and experience the event.”

The Dayton Convention Center is located at 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton.

For more information about Dinosaur Adventure, visit www.dinosauradventure.com.