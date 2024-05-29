PRIDE GUIDE: Events throughout the Dayton region celebrate LGBTQ+ community

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
1 minute ago
X

June is the designated month for Pride, during which the world celebrates inclusion, diversity and love with the LGBTQ+ community. Many local events in honor of Pride include marches and parades, vendors, food, entertainment and art.

The following is a partial list of what’s planned in the Dayton and Southwest Ohio regions:

🏳️‍🌈Dayton Pride 2024

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 6-10 p.m. May 31 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1

Location: North St. Clair Street, between 1st and 2nd streets

Description: Dayton’s annual pride festival returns for 2024 in a new location. This multi-day event will feature food trucks and live entertainment. The pride parade will begin at 11 a.m. on June 1. Taking a new route, the parade will line up on Jefferson Street and continue to Patterson Boulevard. A festival will take place after the parade and last until 4 p.m. More: daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride

🏳️‍🌈Pride Silent Disco

When: 8 p.m. May 31

Location: The Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St., Dayton

Description: Dance under a party tent. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door. Available online at daytonsilentdisco.com. The Pizza Bandit will be on site through 11 p.m. This event is 21+. More: daytonsilentdisco.com

🏳️‍🌈Hamilton Ohio Pride 2024

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 1

Location: Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton

Description: Dozens of vendors, food trucks, art, entertainment and a mile-long Pride march that begins at Rotary Park (208 High St.) at 10:30 a.m. More: hamiltonohiopride.com

🏳️‍🌈Running With Pride

When: 9 a.m. June 2 (registration at 7:30 a.m.)

Location: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton

Description: A PFLAG Dayton 5K walk/run that is family friendly. Proceeds benefit PFLAG (Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) scholarships for college students. More: pflagdayton.org/running-with-pride

🏳️‍🌈Teen DIY: Pride Week

When: 3-5 p.m. June 3

Location: Southeast Branch of the Dayton metro Library, 21 Watervliet Ave., Dayton

Description: The art cart will be out for teens to create art in honor of Pride. For grades 7-12. The West Carrolton Branch at 200 E. Central Ave. will have teen Pride bracelet making from 3-4 p.m. the same day. More: https://dayton.bibliocommons.com/events/65ca862652c5d63300facc3a

🏳️‍🌈LGBTQIA+ History Talk

When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 6

Location: New Lebanon Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 715 W. Main St., New Lebanon

Description: A talk led by Dayton Metro Library’s LGBTQIA+ services specialist. “We will uncover the history of LGBTQIA+ communities both local and national and will provide tips on how you can further explore this fascinating topic on your own.” More: https://dayton.bibliocommons.com/events/65cd336e4990f542006937c0

🏳️‍🌈'Love is Love’: Celebrating Pride Month with Storytime

When: 11 a.m.-noon June 10

Location: Miamisburg Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 545 E. Liden Ave., Miamisburg

Description: An inclusive storytime will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with message of love, acceptance and diversity. For children of all ages and families of all backgrounds.

🏳️‍🌈LGBTQIA+ Book Club

When: 7-8:30 p.m. June 10

Location: Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: A book discussion group :open to adults who are interested in reading and discussing a diverse range of fiction and nonfiction books featuring LGBTQIA+ characters and/or themes,” the library’s website says. The June book is “Endpapers” by Jennifer Savran Kelly.

🏳️‍🌈Kettering Pride 2024

When: 4-8 p.m. June 14

Location: Delco Park: 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering

Description: Kettering Pride will take place on June 14 at Delco Park. Featuring an array of local vendors and food trucks, the festival will be complimented by a lineup of local and guest performers. This festival is free and open to everyone.

🏳️‍🌈Pride Middletown

When: 5-9:05 p.m. June 21

Location: 1045 Central Ave., Middletown (downtown area)

Description: Festival includes vendors, entertainment and a drag show. Details are still being finalized and vendors are sought. More: facebook.com/pridemiddletown

🏳️‍🌈Springfield Pride Weekend

When: June 21-23

Location: Downtown Springfield

Description: Details not submitted. Find more information online at equalityspringfield.org.

🏳️‍🌈Springfield Pride Brunch

When: 10:30 a.m. June 23

Location: Courtyard by Marriot, Springfield

Description: A Drag Brunch to support Quality Springfield at the end of Pride Weekend. Tickets: https://www.facebook.com/equalityspringfield

🏳️‍🌈YS Pride Festival

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29

Location: South Walnut Street, on the block of Mills Lawn Elementary School, Yellow Springs

Description: Presented in conjunction with the Village of yellow Springs, Yellow Springs Pride has a parade and The Purple March, dozens of vendors and entertainment supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The Purple March supports reproductive rights and the fight for diversity and inclusion. More: yspride.com

Submit your event

Don’t see your festival on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.

In Other News
1
7-Day menu planner
2
How age-friendly universities can improve the second half of life
3
Charitable Checking Accounts make donating to local organizations...
4
Expanding senior population spurs focus on livability in region
5
It’s National Hamburger Day: Here’s where to find a deal

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top