Re-sentencing hearing set for former Dayton restaurant owner Eva Christian

Christian founded and owned the now-defunct Cafe Boulevard (later Boulevard Haus) for nearly 15 years in Dayton’s Oregon District. The space is now Lily’s. Christian also founded and owned Cena Brazilian Steakhouse in Miami Twp. She was convicted in 2012 of masterminding a scheme in 2009 to hire others to set Cena on fire, and later trying to set it on fire herself, and of staging a break-in at her Washington Twp. residence, all in order to collect insurance money.

It’s not clear what will happen to the former restaurant owner when she is released from prison. Montgomery County prosecutors have said they will seek to have her deported upon release, although that deportation decision will be made by federal authorities. Although she has lived in the U.S. for decades, Christian is not an American citizen. She was born in Croatia and raised in Germany, and has German citizenship, although she was considered a “permanent resident” of the U.S. after marrying a U.S. citizen. The couple later divorced.

Testimony by prosecution witnesses during the 2012 trial suggested that Christian conspired three years earlier with two accomplices in the break-in of her home and in the 2009 restaurant vandalism.

Prosecutors have said Judge Gorman was within her legal rights to re-impose the original sentence. But in an opinion written by appeals court judge Mary E. Donovan and joined by Jeffrey E. Froelich and filed July 24, the court of appeals concluded that Gorman had abused her legal discretion when she re-sentenced Christian to nine years in prison after the severity of Christian’s crimes had been lessened, given that no new facts had been presented in court.

“This case marks the most litigation that I have ever seen surrounding just one year of someone’s life,” Schoenlein, Christian’s appeals attorney, said after the July ruling. “But if that one year in dispute was of my own life, I would certainly never want my attorney to abandon that fight.”