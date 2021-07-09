Rediscover Downtown Dayton Action Plan unveiled by city’s stakeholders

From that group, eight subcommittees were formed including:

• Future of Office

• First Floor & Small Business Relief

• Outdoors & Recreation

• Downtown Development

• Arts, Entertainment, Culture & Venues

• Public Realm & Transportation

• Residents

• Marketing

Some short-term action items included in the plan are already underway, including a Rediscover Downtown Dayton marketing initiative of downtown businesses, partners and stakeholders working to rally the core of the city out of the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown.

“This Action Plan shows that not only our business network, but also the people who live downtown and who come to downtown to enjoy the amenities here, are on board to accelerate downtown’s recovery,” McCabe said. “We are now inviting our entire community to learn about these efforts and to support our downtown community as we work to bring the vision to life.”

Business leaders who have started to bring employees back to downtown Dayton work spaces have used some of the tactics recommended by the Downtown Recovery Plan, according to a DDP release.

“Despite all the struggles that have come with the pandemic, progress continues,” Gudorf said. “There is much more work to be done, but the Action Plan can serve as a guide for how we can shape the future of downtown Dayton.”

We will update this story as soon as more information about the action plan is available.