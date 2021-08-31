RESCHEDULED: Indigo Girls will now play Rose Music Center in October

The venue posted the following message from Indigo Girls on its website: “Despite our every effort to follow strict CDC protocol, a fully-vaccinated individual on the Indigo Girls touring team has tested positive for Covid-19. Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most importantly our fans, our Wednesday, September 1 show in Huber Heights, OH at the Rose Music Center has been RESCHEDULED to October 4, 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. We appreciate your understanding and continued support for a safe and healthy concert experience for all!”

The Oct. 4 concert, featuring Becky Warren, is scheduled for 7 p.m.