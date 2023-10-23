Restaurant known for chicken tenders opens today in Centerville

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is holding a grand opening for its second Dayton-area location at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, after a soft opening over the weekend.

The fast-casual restaurant chain is located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville. The space was previously home to Hot Head Burritos, which closed in Sept. 2022.

Huey Magoo’s offers breaded and grilled chicken options with 10 different sauces. The restaurant also has sandwiches, wraps, salads and crinkle-cut fries.

The chain opened its first Ohio restaurant at 9196 North Main St. in Englewood last June. Franchise owner Tim Hobart previously said the Englewood location was the first of 20 restaurants he and his wife plan to open in the Dayton, Columbus-area.

Huey Magoo’s was founded in Florida in 2004 and has since expanded to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. For more information about the restaurant, visit www.hueymagoos.com.