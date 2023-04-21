Restaurant merging Asian Hot Pot, Korean BBQ coming soon near Dayton Mall

The menu explains Hot Pot is an Asian cooking method where food is prepared using a simmering pot of soup stock. Guests will have a variety of soup bases, sliced meats, seafood, vegetables and other items to choose from. Korean Barbecue is explained as the popular method in Korean cuisine of grilling meats like beef, pork or chicken. The menu also includes BBQ seafood and vegetables.

This news comes after Red Robin International Inc DBA Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews applied for a D5 liquor permit on Nov. 16, 2022 for this location. At that time, Jill Drury, communication manager for Miami Twp., said Red Robin was in the final stages of receiving the necessary permits to begin construction. She previously said construction could begin in January 2023.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, the permit is still pending.

The space has sat empty since July 2020 when the Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant chain closed its doors. The chain faced serious financial obstacles even before the coronavirus pandemic.

Dayton.com has reached out to KPOT and Miami Twp. for additional information. As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.