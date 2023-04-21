Restaurant merging Asian Hot Pot, Korean BBQ coming soon near Dayton Mall

KPOT, an all-you-can-eat dining experience merging traditional Asian Hot Pot and Korean BBQ flavors, is coming soon to the former location of Logan’s Roadhouse near the Dayton Mall, according to a sign on the building.
“Since opening our first location in 2018, KPOT has become a crowd favorite for traditional Korean Barbeque and Hot Pot,” the restaurant’s website said. “We are consistently highly recognized for excellent food, ambiance and service.”
Credit: Natalie Jones
According to the website, KPOT has a location at 5240 Bethel Center Mall in Columbus. The Miami Twp. location at 2148 Miamisburg-Centerville Road will join other Ohio locations in Canton and Strongsville.
Described as leading a cultural dining revolution, the restaurant is the brainchild of four friends from different backgrounds who blended their cuisines over a shared table, the website said.
The menu explains Hot Pot is an Asian cooking method where food is prepared using a simmering pot of soup stock. Guests will have a variety of soup bases, sliced meats, seafood, vegetables and other items to choose from. Korean Barbecue is explained as the popular method in Korean cuisine of grilling meats like beef, pork or chicken. The menu also includes BBQ seafood and vegetables.
This news comes after Red Robin International Inc DBA Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews applied for a D5 liquor permit on Nov. 16, 2022 for this location. At that time, Jill Drury, communication manager for Miami Twp., said Red Robin was in the final stages of receiving the necessary permits to begin construction. She previously said construction could begin in January 2023.
According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, the permit is still pending.
The space has sat empty since July 2020 when the Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant chain closed its doors. The chain faced serious financial obstacles even before the coronavirus pandemic.
Dayton.com has reached out to KPOT and Miami Twp. for additional information. As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.
