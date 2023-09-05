Restaurant near Wright State University permanently closes

Crazy King Burrito has permanently closed its doors in Fairborn, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

The Fairborn location on Colonel Glenn Highway was the first U.S. franchise of Crazy King Burrito.

The restaurant started in 2012 on the Mexican island of Cozumel, which is off the Yucatan Peninsula on the east side of Mexico. The founders, Jaime and Haidee Gonzalez, used family recipes that were passed down from generation to generation to open the original restaurant.

Crazy King Burrito opened in Fairborn in Aug. 2021 by longtime friends Walter Jones and DeShawn Davis. Jones was looking for franchising opportunities before the COVID-19 pandemic when he discovered Crazy King Burrito.

When the restaurant first opened, Jones told this news outlet some of his customers visited the Mexico location while on vacation, which sparked their curiosity about the Dayton franchise.

Crazy King Burrito has other U.S. locations in Michigan, Colorado and Arkansas, according to its website.