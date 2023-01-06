Restaurant to expand at golf club east of Xenia: ‘We’re going to be able to touch a lot more lives’

“The community has really welcomed us with open arms and really supported us in a really big way,” Dodd said. “People really love the food, the experience and the customer service.”

She said their current space seats 53 people, which has constrained them in terms of the number of people they can serve. She explained they saw the opportunity to expand just off of the main restaurant door and took it.

The restaurant features a variety of starters, quesadillas, salads, wings, sandwiches, burgers and brick-oven pizzas. They also offer breakfast on the weekends.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“It’s all been so well received,” Dodd said. “There’s just not a lot of options out here in eastern Greene County. We’re in such a rural area.”

She added that in addition to the restaurant expansion, she is looking forward to giving people a space to host graduation parties, birthday parties, baby showers and other events year round.

Jasper Hills Golf Club opened in May at 1100 Knollhaven Drive where the former Sebastian Hills Golf Club was located. The original Sebastian Hill Golf Course opened in 2000 and operated until the end of the 2017 season. In 2018, the then-owners put the 165-acre property, 64 golf carts, 28 cruisers and equipment on the market for $1.99 million. The Dodds purchased the property in September 2021 with another couple.

“I’m just looking forward to the possibilities it’s going to bring us to be able to do more and offer more to the community,” Dodd said. “We’re going to be able to touch a lot more lives with this and I think that’s really the most important thing.”

For more information, visit www.jasperkitchenandbar.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.