BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE AT NOON: Community Conversation tackles new housing developments
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Reza’s to close in downtown Dayton, Beavercreek location thrives

Reza's Downtown is closing soon on Wayne Avenue in Dayton.

Combined ShapeCaption
Reza's Downtown is closing soon on Wayne Avenue in Dayton.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
43 minutes ago

After three years in downtown Dayton, Reza’s will soon close its coffee shop on Wayne Avenue, but continue roasting in the space, according to a sign posted at the business.

“We will be closing the coffee shop side of the business at this location soon,” the owners of Reza’s Downtown wrote in a message to their customers. “Despite the many loyal customers who frequent this cafe, and despite the talented and hard-working baristas who work here, this cafe is just not sustainable. It has not been since Covid.”

The owners said they have tried everything and given it their all, but there was just not enough business walking through the door.

ExploreDowntown Dayton breakfast, brunch spot closes on Wayne Avenue

“We sincerely apologize to the many local customers whom we know will be saddened by this news. Please know that you weighed heavily in our minds while making this decision,” the owners wrote. “We are grateful for the support you have given us over the past three years.”

The owners said they will continue operating their Beavercreek coffee shop at 1474 N. Fairfield Road and described business as “thriving.” Reza’s will continue their wholesale business as well.

The Beavercreek location features a dine-in area, drive-thru, extended hours and the same menu as their Dayton location. Ahead of the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival, slated Sept. 10-11, Reza’s is featuring a popcorn latte that tastes and smells like popcorn.

Explorehttps://www.dayton.com/what-to-know/edible-cookie-dough-shop-teams-up-with-frost-factory-to-open-austin-landing-location/LNF6SODSUNEM3HEQKFTHIA2MIA/

The coffee shop also features story time at 3 p.m. Wednesdays and donuts from Glazed Donut Eatery in Xenia on Fridays.

Reza’s in Beavercreek is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to its Facebook page.

For more information about Reza’s visit www.rezasroast.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

In Other News
1
Dayton Art Institute seeks volunteers for Oktoberfest
2
Downtown Dayton breakfast, brunch spot closes
3
Edible cookie dough shop teams up with Frost Factory to open Austin...
4
New comedy club debuts this weekend
5
Community survey names Delco Park among Kettering’s most popular parks

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top