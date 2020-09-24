Ribbon-cutting tomorrow for Little York Tavern & Pizza’s 2nd location

The new second location of Little York Tavern & Pizza — the popular pub and music destination that has operated for nearly four decades in Vandalia — opened Oct. 1 at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane. It focuses primarily on carryout and delivery, although limited inside seating is available, and patio seating also is offered.

The community’s response to the soft opening “has been very good, and I am pleased with how many people have come in stating that they are happy that they can get one of our pizzas without having to drive to Vandalia for it,” said Matt Hentrick, owner of Little York Tavern & Pizza and its new sister restaurant.