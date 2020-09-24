Ribbon-cutting tomorrow for Little York Tavern & Pizza’s 2nd location

A ribbon-cutting with members of the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood Chamber of Commerce and city officials is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 for the Little York Pizza restaurant in Kettering.
The new second location of Little York Tavern & Pizza — the popular pub and music destination that has operated for nearly four decades in Vandalia — opened Oct. 1 at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane. It focuses primarily on carryout and delivery, although limited inside seating is available, and patio seating also is offered.
The community’s response to the soft opening “has been very good, and I am pleased with how many people have come in stating that they are happy that they can get one of our pizzas without having to drive to Vandalia for it,” said Matt Hentrick, owner of Little York Tavern & Pizza and its new sister restaurant.
“Although the building is much smaller, with a more limited menu, than what is offered in Vandalia, we will still have our same pizza recipe as well as subs, salads, and a few appetizers for our customers to choose from," Hentrick said earlier this month. "Limited dine-in space is available, in addition to a nice deck for outdoor seating when weather permits. We will also be offering carry-out and delivery through our website at www.get-lyt.com.”
Plans call for offering alcohol soon, although the restaurant’s liquor license is still awaiting final approval at the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.
“All documentation has been sent to the state, and we are just waiting for the license at this point,” Hentrick said. “It could be any day."
For now, the new restaurant serves dinner only, and opens at 4 p.m. seven days a week. Those hours could change in the spring, Hentrick said.
Little York Tavern & Pizza has operated other franchise sites in the past, including one in Franklin in the late 1990s.
The Kettering space most recently housed Arepas & Co Colombian Comfort Food, which operated for nearly six years before shutting its doors in February 2020 due in part to family medical issues. An Arepas location at East Third Street and Wayne Avenue in downtown Dayton continues to operate.