RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Actress raised in Dayton nominated for Film Independent Spirit Award

“Monica” had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022 and opened locally in May at The Neon in downtown Dayton. Directed and co-written by Italian filmmaker Andrea Pallaoro and shot on location in Cincinnati with local actors and crew, “Monica” centers on an emotional Ohio homecoming. Reconnecting with her dying mother (three-time Emmy winner Patricia Clarkson) and the rest of her family for the first time since leaving as a teenager, Monica (Lysette) embarks on a path of healing and acceptance. The film “delves into Monica’s internal world and state of mind, her pain and fears, her needs and desires, to explore the universal themes of abandonment and forgiveness.”

The nominations are a significant awards season precursor as the Oscar race develops. The 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held Feb. 24 in Santa Monica.

In related news, Lysette received the Queer Visibility Award at the 2023 QueerX Awards held Oct. 11 in Los Angeles.

