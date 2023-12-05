BreakingNews
New cigar lounge coming to Dayton’s Wright Dunbar business district

RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Actress raised in Dayton nominated for Film Independent Spirit Award

56 minutes ago
Trace Lysette, a transgender actress raised in Dayton, received a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination Tuesday for her beautifully compelling performance in “Monica.”

Lysette is recognized in the gender-neutral Best Lead Performance category, an impressive field that includes Jessica Chastain (”Memory”), Natalie Portman (”May December”), Teyana Taylor (”A Thousand and One”) and Jeffrey Wright (”American Fiction”). “Monica” also received a nomination for Best Cinematography.

“Monica” had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022 and opened locally in May at The Neon in downtown Dayton. Directed and co-written by Italian filmmaker Andrea Pallaoro and shot on location in Cincinnati with local actors and crew, “Monica” centers on an emotional Ohio homecoming. Reconnecting with her dying mother (three-time Emmy winner Patricia Clarkson) and the rest of her family for the first time since leaving as a teenager, Monica (Lysette) embarks on a path of healing and acceptance. The film “delves into Monica’s internal world and state of mind, her pain and fears, her needs and desires, to explore the universal themes of abandonment and forgiveness.”

The nominations are a significant awards season precursor as the Oscar race develops. The 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held Feb. 24 in Santa Monica.

In related news, Lysette received the Queer Visibility Award at the 2023 QueerX Awards held Oct. 11 in Los Angeles.

Right Now with Russell spotlights pop culture news. He can be reached at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

