RiverScape Cafe reopens for summer in downtown Dayton

RiverScape Cafe has reopened for the summer season in downtown Dayton with quick lunch options, refreshments, snacks and more.
The cafe was built nearly 15 years ago when RiverScape MetroParks completed Phase III of its construction project. The addition included the covered pavilion and stage, the bike hub and concessions, said operations coordinator James Carter.
“Back then there was nothing downtown to eat,” Carter said. “Nothing within the corridor.”
When the cafe originally opened it was operating as a concessionaire where businesses like Skyline Chili and Cheeky Meat Pies took it over, Carter said. The MetroParks now operate the cafe in addition to the Fountain Snack Bar.
Customers can expect hotdogs, nachos, pretzels, fresh wraps, chips, fountain drinks, slushies and lemonade at the cafe. The snack bar has similar items with the addition of flavor burst ice cream. Prices range from a bag of chips for $1 to a deluxe hot dog combo for $8.
“It’s ideal for people who are in the park taking their lunch breaks,” Carter said. “We encourage people to get outside and enjoy nature.”
The cafe is open 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The snack bar is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The park, located at 237 E. Monument Ave., has views of the Five Rivers Fountain of Lights, which operate for 10-minute intervals at the top of the hour. There are also interactive fountains open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day.
For more information about RiverScape, visit www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/riverscape or the park’s Facebook page.
