Scene75 Dayton makes changes to wedding, event center

Scene75 Dayton is now offering new additions to clients of its wedding and event center.

The Dayton Wedding and Event Center is now equipped with cutting-edge technology offering advanced audiovisual capabilities and lighting options, catering services onsite and a team of events specialists ready to make events stress-free and seamless.

“In 2019, after the tornado, we had an opportunity to redesign this space into an event center and open it to the public in 2020,” said General Manager Steve Baia in a news release. “However, most recently, upgrades were made to improve the quality and atmosphere of the venue and enhance the guest experience.”

The 5,000-square-foot venue blends modern aesthetics with classic charm. It seats 400 to 1,750 guests and has the flexibility to transform into two separate areas.

“Our dedicated team will assist you every step of the way, from selecting the perfect vendors to coordinating the logistics of your event, allowing you to relax and enjoy the magic of your wedding day,” Baia said.

The Scene75 events team has been hosting large scale events for corporate buyouts, after proms, sports banquets and more for 11 years. Organizers feel The Dayton Wedding and Event Center was a natural addition.

“The beauty of this venue is that guests have the option to include the award-winning games and attractions from Scene75 as a part of their big day or choose to just enjoy the banquet space, our in-house catering and specialized events team as is,” Baia said.

Scene75 and The Dayton Wedding and Event Center is located at 6196 Poe Ave. For more information, visit www.scene75.com.