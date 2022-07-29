Scripted in Black partners with The Neon to spotlight classic movies in Black community

However, she explained it wasn’t until she attended an artistic administration internship in New York that she realized what she wanted her avenue to look like in the theater industry. The internship also provided clarity on what she felt was missing from the industry, primarily the absence of representation and community engagement.

Attendees are being led through a movement and meditation offering titled Fierce and Fluid by curator and yogi Tobi Ewing at Scripted in Black's FemmeDomHood event series: A safe space for Black and Brown women to gather, heal and grow. Credit: Sean Korey

In 2016 Graham returned to Dayton where she eventually began the journey of SIB. The organization officially started in 2018.

She seeks to provide entertainment, cultural and arts-based experiences for Blacks outside traditional spaces of theaters or museums.

“I want to bring these creative experiences to them in a way that speaks our language, our culture and our traditions in the way we show up socially in our community,” Graham said.

Attendees enjoying Scripted in Black's Culture Set, a yearly opener event to celebrate Black culture, creativity and community. Credit: Sean Korey

SIB is geared toward Black millennials, but Graham notes Blacks of all ages have supported the organization. Past events have included Live Lyrics featuring guided conversations about a Black icon as well as a look at the artistry of wine making from a local Black wine shop.

In partnership with The Neon, SIB’s summer film series will continue with 1997′s “B*A*P*S” in August and 1991′s “New Jack City” in September.

Scripted in Black's summer film series begins Sunday, July 31 at The Neon. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed

Click here to purchase your ticket for “Love Jones.” Prior to Sunday’s screening there will be a social hour from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. that will include cocktails, spoken word and photography.

In the future Graham hopes to see Scripted in Black eventually have a brick-and-mortar space in the Dayton area and expand to other cities in underserved communities.

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. For more information, visit The Neon.