Sea Jax Tavern reopens for dine-in service; here’s what to know before you go

Sea Jax Tavern — the popular Kettering pub that has been closed since the coronavirus-related mandatory statewide shutdown of restaurant dining rooms began in mid-March — has reopened for dine-in service, although its dining room seating dropped from 95 to 55 seats, founder and owner Ron Sweeney said Friday, Aug. 21.
“Even though it may look different inside, it will still be the same great experience when you get here,” Sweeney said.
The restaurant at 5900 Bigger Road across from the Oak Park Plaza near the Kettering-Centerville border has six patio tables with umbrellas that are available when weather permits. It also offers carryout, and it has added curbside pickup, Sweeney said.
“In our quest to make Sea Jax Tavern the safest place possible for our guests, we have used a combination of dividers and spacing tables six feet apart,” Sweeney told this news outlet. “At the bar, we are using multiple dividers so as to keep most bar seats. In addition to increased cleaning and sanitation procedures, we have improved air circulation by adding fans, and we have installed a whole-building air-purification system.”
Over the next few weeks, the restaurant may add more table dividers in an effort to slightly increase interior seating, Sweeney said.
When there are no tables or bar seats available, the restaurant will post signs outside that advise guests to send in only one person from their party to add a name to the wait list. “We will then ask them to wait in their car until we text them” that their table is ready, Sweeney said.
Diners will now be directed to enter through front door and exit through the patio door to eliminate two-way foot traffic inside the restaurant, Sweeney said.
Sea Jax Tavern’s hours remain the same as before the pandemic: Tuesday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday.
Ron and his wife Christy Sweeney founded Sea Jax in 2014. The restaurant celebrated its 6th anniversary in June by offering a three-day curbside pickup of its signature fish tacos.
For more information, call 937-439-1664 or check out the Sea Jax Tavern Facebook page.