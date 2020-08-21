Sea Jax Tavern reopens for dine-in service; here’s what to know before you go

When there are no tables or bar seats available, the restaurant will post signs outside that advise guests to send in only one person from their party to add a name to the wait list. “We will then ask them to wait in their car until we text them” that their table is ready, Sweeney said.

Diners will now be directed to enter through front door and exit through the patio door to eliminate two-way foot traffic inside the restaurant, Sweeney said.

Sea Jax Tavern’s hours remain the same as before the pandemic: Tuesday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday.

Ron and his wife Christy Sweeney founded Sea Jax in 2014. The restaurant celebrated its 6th anniversary in June by offering a three-day curbside pickup of its signature fish tacos.

For more information, call 937-439-1664 or check out the Sea Jax Tavern Facebook page.