Selfie University one of two new retailers to open today inside Fairfield Mall

Caption "Selfie University" is one of two new businesses to open today, Aug. 13, inside the Mall at Fairfield Commons, located at 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“To meet shopper demand, we continue to evolve to deliver the right combination of retailers, dining, entertainment and events to keep shoppers engaged and returning often,” said Leanne Rubosky, General Manager, The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The sports merchandise shop is opening on the lower level of the mall, near the H&M store. Rally House will carry products and apparel for teams including Dayton Flyers, Dayton Dragons, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bearcats, Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami RedHawks, Kentucky Wildcats, Xavier Musketeers, FC Cincinnati and more, according to a Fairfield Mall release.

“Our first store at the Dayton Mall has been a success, which is why we decided to open our second store earlier this year. They have also done so well that it was a no-brainer we would expand into the area even more,” said CEO, Aaron Liebert. “Our goal is to be known as the premier fan destination, offering the best brands at The Mall at Fairfield Commons.”