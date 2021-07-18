Sen. Sherrod Brown: Child Tax Credit one of biggest victories for working families

We also know parents’ expenses are not going away in a year. That’s why I’m fighting to make these tax cuts for working families permanent, and to lift up the voices of Ohio parents. One mother talked about how this will allow her to afford child care and go back to work full-time. Another works three jobs to make ends meet, and now she’ll be able to get by on two jobs — instead of three — to spend more time with her kids. A mom in central Ohio talked about how this would give their family the extra cushion they need to save for her daughter’s future.

I’ve worked to expand these tax credits for years, because they’re one of the most effective tool we have to reward work and put money in Ohio families’ pockets — and that money gets spent in local economies, not hoarded in overseas bank accounts.

Americans have spent years watching politicians in Washington hand out tax cuts to corporations and the wealthiest tiny sliver of the country. The Child Tax Credit benefits the vast majority of Ohio families — 92% of Ohio kids’ families are getting a tax credit. I’ll continue working to make this expansion permanent, and to put our government back on the side of the people who make our country work.