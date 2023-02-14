She’s Got the Beat: Belinda Carlisle heading to the Rose

Carlisle is expected to sing some of her biggest hits such as “Mad About You,” “Heaven Is a Place on Earth,” “I Get Weak” and “Circle in the Sand.” The Go-Go’s, known for pop classics such as “Vacation,” “Our Lips are Sealed” and “We Got the Beat,” were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.