SHOP LOCAL: Where to find unique gifts in Dayton this holiday season

🎁2nd Street Market

Location: 600 E. Second Street in Dayton

Details: The market features a variety of growers/producers, specialty food vendors/bakers, artisan/general merchandise vendors and restaurants. Vendors will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.metroparks.org or the market’s Facebook page.

📚Bonnett’s Book Store

Location: 502 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A bookstore featuring used books, movies, comics, back-issue magazines and more.

For more information, visit the book store’s Facebook page.

🍺Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

Location: 90 Wayne Ave. in Dayton

Details: The independent brewery is featuring a bottle release and tap specialty on Friday. The bottle release is called “Relativity Invitation,” featuring a blend of Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout and Dark Wheatwine conditioned on Wildflower Honey, Granola, Walnuts and Almonds. Bottles and draft will be available at noon alongside some limited draft offerings.

For more information, visit www.branchandboneales.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

👒Brim

Location: 464 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: The hat and accessory store is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, customers that spend $100, will receive a free brim-a-versary poster. If you spend $200, you will receive a free brim-a-versary tote bag and if you spend $300, you will receive a free brim-a-versary t-shirt, while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.brimonfifth.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

👚Clash Dayton

Location: 521 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A boutique featuring local artists, designers, vintage clothing and many one of a kind pieces is open noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The shop will feature 20 percent off all vintage clothing and houseware, among other sales. If you spend $10, you will be entered into a raffle for a gift basket.

For more information, visit www.clashdayton.com or the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

👜Eclectic Essentials

Location: 510 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A store selling an eclectic mix of handbags, art, jewelry, vintage antiques and more. Hours of operation are noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

👗Feathers Vintage Clothing

Location: 440 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A vintage clothing store with vinyl records, sterling silver rings and more is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page.

🛍Grace Lane Boutique

Location: 133 E. Fourth Street in Dayton

Details: A boutique specializing in ethical, fair trade and sustainable brands will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will offer tiered discounts both days including spend $100 save 10 percent, spend $200 save 20 percent, spend $250 save 25 percent and spend $300 save 30 percent. On Saturday, Jess McMillen with The Mosaic Institute will bring her mosaic ornament kits and The Everyday Edit will bring handmade home goods to the store. The Reduce and Reuse Refillery will be offering hot loose leaf tea and baked goods.

The boutique also has a spot at The Greene Town Center.

For more information, visit www.gracelaneboutique.com or the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

♥Heart Mercantile

Location: 601 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A boutique filled with clothing, home goods, local/homemade items, jewelry, Dayton-centric gifts and more will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Friday, customers can take advantage of a few deals including buy two tees and get a third tee half off or BOGO jewelry. On Saturday, they will have treats and drinks. The boutique will also offer double loyalty points all weekend and tons of books half off.

As always, Heart Mercantile is collecting items like canned goods, toys, gently used bras, menstrual products, diapers and formula for several organizations throughout the area.

For more information, visit www.heartmercantile.com or the boutiques Facebook or Instagram pages.

🍴Lily’s Dayton

Location: 329 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: The restaurant will be offering bonus gift cards to those who purchase regular gift cards on Friday or Saturday. Each $25 purchased, will receive a $5 bonus gift card.

For more information, visit www.lilysdayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🌿Luna Gifts & Botanicals

Location: 261 Wayne Ave. in Dayton

Details: A sister business of Heart Mercantile, Luna Gifts & Botanicals has succulents, paper goods, candles and other natural products. The shop is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Friday, customers that spend $50 will receive a free doormat, while supplies last.

The shop is collecting items for St. Vincent throughout the weekend.

For more information, visit www.lunadayton.shopsettings.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🧸Mikes Vintage Toys

Location: 508 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A vintage toy shop buying, selling and trading action figures, toys and other collectibles. The shop will be open noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Black Friday, the store is doing a BOGO sale where customers can buy on item and get half off another item in the store. On Small Business Saturday, the shop will feature an eight-foot inflatable Hulk for selfies as they collect donations for Miami Valley Meals.

For more information, visit www.mikesvintagetoys.com or visit the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🐾Norman’s Pet Supply Co.

Location: 223 N. Main Street in Dayton

Details: Norman’s Pet Supply Co. features an inclusive supply of pet goods, a self-serve dog bathing station and more. The shop is holding a soft opening this weekend. It will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🌿Now and Zen DIY Studio

Location: 121 E. Third Street in Dayton

Details: The studio that specializes in do-it-yourself terrariums is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Customers can get 15 percent off ready made terrariums and a free $5 gift card when they buy $30 in gift cards on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.shopnowandzen.com or the studio’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🎶Omega Music

Location: 318 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: The independent record store is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. On Black Friday, the record store will have tons of limited edition records, giveaways and prizes.

For more information, visit www.omegamusicdayton.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

💗Pink Moon Goods

Location: 2027 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods is open noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, the shop will feature a variety of other vendors including Eat The Rich serving cupcakes, Community Kitchen serving bottled kombucha, UpCycling Librarian selling vintage books upcycled into journals and other items and S. Alder Studio from noon to 2:30 p.m. featuring one of a kind ceramic pieces.

Customers that make a purchase from Pink Moon Goods, will receive a special gift while supplies last. There will also be a newly stocked free box and clearance basket.

For more information, visit www.pinkmoongoods.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🌍Reduce & Reuse Refillery

Location: 133 E. Fourth Street in Dayton

Details: The low-waste sustainable refill station offering body care products and more will be open within Grace Lane Boutique 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The refillery will feature 15 percent off teas and a free gift with a $50 purchase on Saturday.

The refillery also has a spot in Maraluna by Pachamama Market at 2505 Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood.

For more information, visit www.reducereuserefillery.com or the refillery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🎶Skeleton Dust Records

Location: 133 E. Third Street in Dayton

Details: The record shop has a curated and eclectic selection of vinyl, CDs and cassette tapes. It will be open noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.skeletondustrecords.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

👟Sole Touchers

Location: 37 S. St. Clair Street in Dayton

Details: A new and used consignment shop featuring buying, selling and trading of shoes is open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The shop will feature 25 percent off items as long as customers give the store a follow on Instagram.

For more information, visit www.soletouchers.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🍺The Barrel House

Location: 417 E. Third Street in Dayton

Details: The independently owned beer, wine bar and carryout is featuring an Eat The Rich pop-up on Saturday. Customers will also get 20 percent off Barrel House merchandise that day starting at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit www.barrelhousetap.com or the establishment’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🛍The Entrepreneurs Shoppe

Location: 1109 W. Third Street in Dayton

Details: A retail store that houses 30 small business featuring clothing, accessories, cosmetics and more is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday. As a special treat, DeBrill’s Bakery will be serving ice cream throughout the day. The shoppe will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit the shoppe’s Facebook page.

🪑The Iron Dog/Never Trend

Location: 504 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: The Iron Dog/Never Trend is open noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday offering 15 percent off throughout the store. The furniture store is filled with unique and vintage items.

For more information, visit The Iron Dog’s Instagram page or Never Trend’s Instagram page.

👗Theze Dealz

Location: 3183 W. Siebenthaler Drive in Dayton

Details: A boutique offering a variety of donated, gently used women’s clothing with the majority priced less than $10 is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The boutique will have a “Spin the Wheel” sale where customers can win deals such as $1.99 shirts or $7 fill up a bag.

For more information, visit www.thezedealz.com or the boutique’s Facebook page.

👕Vidia’s Closet

Location: 27 S. St. Clair Street in Dayton

Details: A boutique specializing in fashion forward style with an unique twist is open noon to 8 p.m. Friday with buy one, get one 50 percent off in-store.

For more information, visit www.vidiascloset.com or the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages.