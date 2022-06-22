SOCA bringing a different flavor to Dayton food hall

Explore Coffee shop previously located in Huber Heights to reopen in Dayton food hall

“It’s exciting to be in your own neighborhood and be part of your neighborhood,” he said.

SOCA features an array of Trinidad-inspired dishes including Roti, Doubles and Oxtail. Greene described Roti as a flatbread stuffed with chickpeas, curry chicken, potatoes, spices and sauces. Doubles is the Trinidad version of a taco.

Combined Shape Caption SOCA, opening soon in W. Social Tap & Table, is bringing the flavors of Trinidad and Tobago to Dayton. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption SOCA, opening soon in W. Social Tap & Table, is bringing the flavors of Trinidad and Tobago to Dayton. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“What makes my food special I think is the freshness of it and the different quality of the taste,” Greene said.

He explained that he makes his own seasonings from scratch using aquaponics.

“I’m passionate about food,” Greene said. “I do it and I win. I win when I see people smile when they eat my food.”

The SOCA food truck did not open this season because Greene wanted to focus on his brick-and-mortar location in Dayton’s first food hall. However, he plans to use the food truck for special events in the future.

“I’m looking forward getting to know a lot of people and seeing a lot of familiar faces,” Greene said.

W. Social Tap & Table, located at 1100 W. Third St., is a joint venture between Wright Dunbar Inc. and Dillin Corp. The $2.1 million project will transform a former conference center into a food hall with a bar and five other independent businesses including De’Lish, Grind House Coffee & Tea Co., The Lumpia Queen, ILLYS Fire Pizza and Taco Street Co.

For more information on W. Social Tap & Table, visit the food hall’s Facebook page.

**Please note this is one of seven stories featuring tenants in W. Social Tap & Table**