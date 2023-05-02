‘Some Like It Hot,’ featuring Wright State grad, leads Tony Award nominations

Within the ensemble, Hippensteel portrays Bar Manager/Man with Suitcase and also understudies the lead role of Joe/Josephine portrayed by Christian Borle, who received a Tony nomination for his performance. Hippensteel portrayed Elder Price in “The Book of Mormon” on Broadway and London’s West End. He also appeared in “Mrs. Doubtfire,” understudying the lead role of Daniel Hillard portrayed by Tony nominee Rob McClure.

In related news, the new play “Good Night, Oscar,” the story of actor Oscar Levant produced by West Milton native and Tony winner Jimmy Wilson (“A Strange Loop”), received three nominations including a lead actor nod for Emmy winner Sean Hayes (“Will and Grace”).