‘Some Like It Hot,’ featuring Wright State grad, leads Tony Award nominations

Credit: Marc J. Franklin

Credit: Marc J. Franklin

Broadway’s fun-loving, nostalgic musical comedy “Some Like It Hot,” featuring Wright State University graduate K.J. Hippensteel, received 13 Tony Award nominations Tuesday including Best Musical.

“Some Like It Hot,” which opened Dec. 11, is based on Billy Wilder’s classic 1959 film of the same name and features songs by Tony winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (“Hairspray”). The musical takes an updated diversity and gender-embracing approach to the story of two musicians who witness a mob murder. Disguised as women, they seek refuge in the company of an all-female jazz band.

Within the ensemble, Hippensteel portrays Bar Manager/Man with Suitcase and also understudies the lead role of Joe/Josephine portrayed by Christian Borle, who received a Tony nomination for his performance. Hippensteel portrayed Elder Price in “The Book of Mormon” on Broadway and London’s West End. He also appeared in “Mrs. Doubtfire,” understudying the lead role of Daniel Hillard portrayed by Tony nominee Rob McClure.

ExploreRemembering Julia Reichert: ‘She was a community-builder to her core’

In related news, the new play “Good Night, Oscar,” the story of actor Oscar Levant produced by West Milton native and Tony winner Jimmy Wilson (“A Strange Loop”), received three nominations including a lead actor nod for Emmy winner Sean Hayes (“Will and Grace”).

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The 76th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), will be telecast live Sunday, June 11 from New York’s United Palace Theatre. A 90-minute pre-show will stream for free on Pluto TV at 6:30 p.m. followed by the main ceremony at 8 p.m. on CBS.

For a full list of nominees, visit tonyawards.com.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

