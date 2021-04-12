Specialty spring menu at downtown coffee shop reflects new beginnings

The Dayton roaster brought back some of its fan favorites that have been available in the past, like the Lavender Latte, and also added a few new drinks. Reza’s spring menu includes five signature drinks, three iced and two hot, and is available now through the end of May.

The menu includes Reza’s cold brew ($4), the Lavender Latte ($4.75), the Lavender Hibiscus Lemon Tea ($4.25), the Honey Latte ($4.75), and the Cold Brew White Ginger Tea ($4).

When coffee shops develop their own cold brew, Maki said they will often use a light roast when brewing a batch. However, Reza’s uses a dark roast when brewing their cold brew, leaving it with a strong, smooth flavor.

The Cold Brew White Ginger Tea is a notable addition to Reza’s seasonal menu. It’s light, fruity and has just the right amount of sweetness that makes the drink perfect for a morning treat, and maybe even better as an afternoon pick-me-up.

Reza's Downtown has an all-new spring drink menu that's available now through the end of May. Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

“This year, spring means even more than it did last year,” Maki said. “It just feels very happy.”

Reza’s is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.