Sports bar with seafood applies for liquor license in Huber Heights

A new sports bar with seafood could be coming soon to the Huber Center just off of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights.
According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, MNIR Ventures LLC DBA Sands Seafood & Sports Bar applied for D1, D2, D3 and D3A permits on Nov. 25 for 6250-6254 Chambersburg Road.
A banner was hung at the soon-to-be restaurant that appears to be housed where Deroma Italian Restaurant was formerly located, right beside the City of Huber Heights Division of Water & Wastewater.
Sands Seafood & Sports Bar joins several other restaurant coming to Huber Heights. B-Side Coffee Bar, located several spaces down, is expected to open in January. The full-scale coffee shop with everything from drip coffee to espresso, lattes and teas, is owned by Jerrod Fisher, Mike Meholick and Greg Cason of Alematic Artisan Ales.
Another new restaurant coming to the area is Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill on Powell Road with an expected opening date of mid-January.
