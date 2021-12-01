St. Anne’s to host Holiday on the Hill: A Neighborhood Tour

There’s always something new to learn about our own backyard in Dayton, and St. Anne’s Holiday on the Hill is a perfect way to do that this holiday season.
St. Anne’s Hill, one of Dayton’s revitalized inner-city historic districts, is ready to welcome guests to enjoy the houses, businesses, histories and more at the neighborhood’s first-ever Holiday on the Hill: A Neighborhood Tour. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Attending the event is free, and more information can be found by visiting facebook.com.
The event’s Facebook page includes maps outlining suggested self-guided routes to use while exploring the neighborhood. In addition, luminaries are planned to line the streets to help direct guests.
Many businesses in the district are planning to extend their hours and offer specials during the festivities. Food trucks will also be on-site, and the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner will be throwing their annual Christkindlmarkt.
“Organizing this event happened quickly but as soon as we had the idea everyone came together to make it so much more than we could have even hoped for at first,” David Obenour, one of the event’s organizers said. “Neighbors are decorating their houses, volunteers will be telling stories from their porches, our businesses are staying open late. Fifth Street Brewpub is even bottling a Holiday on the Hill barleywine for that night!”
This inaugural event was planned after the neighborhood organizing committee opted to postpone the bi-annual Dickens of a Christmas Holiday Home Tour to next year.
“Dickens of a Christmas is an event we all love here in St Anne’s,” Obenour said. “Postponing it was a hard decision, but we knew we wouldn’t want to compromise the things that make it so special. Holiday on the Hill is a chance for us to still celebrate together this season in a way that’s safe for everyone and still fun and exciting.”
