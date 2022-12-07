‘Stability and a path forward:’ Culture Works awards Dayton arts community funds to aid COVID recovery

BreakingNews
What to Know
By
38 minutes ago

As the Dayton arts community continues to feel the economic strains of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous organizations and individuals have received a financial boost to keep them thriving.

Culture Works, the region’s united arts fund, has awarded $436,000 to 24 local arts and cultural organizations and 21 artists through the Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grant program thanks to a major grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

The Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grant program was created to support jobs in the local arts sector, keep the doors open to the region’s arts organizations, and assist in its response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release. Funding for the program came from a one-time NEA American Rescue Plan (ARP) Subgranting award given to Culture Works late last year. Culture Works was one of 66 organizations nationwide, and one of only two in Ohio, to receive this type of NEA funding.

ExploreIt’s a naughty ‘Holiday!’ with Cindy Lou Who at Loft Theatre

In July, Culture Works invited organizations to request up to $15,000 in general operating support and invited artists to request up to $5,000 in project support. In September, review panels of arts administrators, artists, and community leaders from across the state discussed applications and made funding recommendations at a series of public meetings.

Over the next year, organizations will use Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grant funds to offset staff salaries, facilities costs and other expenses related to day-to-day operations. Individual artists will use funding to complete projects that foster both professional growth and community engagement.

Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

“For the last couple of years, the pandemic has prevented so many artists and arts organizations from connecting with their audiences,” said Karen Maner, Culture Works Director of Grantmaking. “We hope this funding will provide stability and a path forward so they can get back to doing what they do best: Inspiring our community through the arts.”

ExploreAmy Schneider, game show superstar, anticipates impactful future

To receive funding, applicants had to demonstrate a deep commitment to artistic excellence and merit, strong administrative capability, and dedication to advancing diversity, equity, and accessibility in the arts.

“The Dayton Region’s artists and arts and cultural organizations strengthen our well-being, nourish our diversity and identity, and support our communities,” noted Lisa Hanson, Culture Works President and CEO. “Culture Works is pleased to award these Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grants, funded through the NEA, to support the creative work that brings enriching cultural experiences into our lives.”

The recipients of the Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grant are as follows:

Organizations:

America’s Packard Museum

Caesar’s Ford Theatre, Inc

The Contemporary Dayton

Dayton Art Institute

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Dayton Dance Conservatory Company

Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation

Dayton Live

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

The Dayton Playhouse, Inc.

Friends of Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Friends of the Hartman Rock Garden

The Human Race Theatre Company

Credit: JOAN MARCUS

Credit: JOAN MARCUS

K12 Gallery & TEJAS

Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra, Inc.

The Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton

Piqua Arts Council

Springfield Museum of Art

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

TheatreLab Dayton

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Vandalia Youth Theatre

We Care Arts

Westcott House Foundation

Xenia Area Community Theater

Individual Artists:

Nicholaus Arnold

Joyce Barnes

Karol Brown

Stefan Chinov

Tess Cortes

Amy Deal

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Jamaal Durr

Mikee Huber

Glenna Jennings

Ashley Jonas

G. Scott Jones

Sharon Leahy

Michael London

Jesse Ly

James McCutcheon

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Ty Greenlees

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Ty Greenlees

Mychaelyn Michalec

Sarah Richard

Erin Smith Glenn

Stephen Starr

Terry Welker

Countess V Winfrey

Credit: MICHAEL GREEN

Credit: MICHAEL GREEN

More information about grantees and their projects can be found at www.cultureworks.org/artsrenewal.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

