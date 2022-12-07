‘Stability and a path forward:’ Culture Works awards Dayton arts community funds to aid COVID recovery

Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

“For the last couple of years, the pandemic has prevented so many artists and arts organizations from connecting with their audiences,” said Karen Maner, Culture Works Director of Grantmaking. “We hope this funding will provide stability and a path forward so they can get back to doing what they do best: Inspiring our community through the arts.”

To receive funding, applicants had to demonstrate a deep commitment to artistic excellence and merit, strong administrative capability, and dedication to advancing diversity, equity, and accessibility in the arts.

“The Dayton Region’s artists and arts and cultural organizations strengthen our well-being, nourish our diversity and identity, and support our communities,” noted Lisa Hanson, Culture Works President and CEO. “Culture Works is pleased to award these Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grants, funded through the NEA, to support the creative work that brings enriching cultural experiences into our lives.”

The recipients of the Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grant are as follows:

Organizations:

America’s Packard Museum

Caesar’s Ford Theatre, Inc

The Contemporary Dayton

Dayton Art Institute

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Dayton Dance Conservatory Company

Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation

Dayton Live

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

The Dayton Playhouse, Inc.

Friends of Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Friends of the Hartman Rock Garden

The Human Race Theatre Company

K12 Gallery & TEJAS

Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra, Inc.

The Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton

Piqua Arts Council

Springfield Museum of Art

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

TheatreLab Dayton

Vandalia Youth Theatre

We Care Arts

Westcott House Foundation

Xenia Area Community Theater

Individual Artists:

Nicholaus Arnold

Joyce Barnes

Karol Brown

Stefan Chinov

Tess Cortes

Amy Deal

Jamaal Durr

Mikee Huber

Glenna Jennings

Ashley Jonas

G. Scott Jones

Sharon Leahy

Michael London

Jesse Ly

James McCutcheon

Mychaelyn Michalec

Sarah Richard

Erin Smith Glenn

Stephen Starr

Terry Welker

Countess V Winfrey

More information about grantees and their projects can be found at www.cultureworks.org/artsrenewal.