‘Stability and a path forward:’ Culture Works awards Dayton arts community funds to aid COVID recovery

As the Dayton arts community continues to feel the economic strains of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous organizations and individuals have received a financial boost to keep them thriving.
Culture Works, the region’s united arts fund, has awarded $436,000 to 24 local arts and cultural organizations and 21 artists through the Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grant program thanks to a major grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).
The Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grant program was created to support jobs in the local arts sector, keep the doors open to the region’s arts organizations, and assist in its response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release. Funding for the program came from a one-time NEA American Rescue Plan (ARP) Subgranting award given to Culture Works late last year. Culture Works was one of 66 organizations nationwide, and one of only two in Ohio, to receive this type of NEA funding.
In July, Culture Works invited organizations to request up to $15,000 in general operating support and invited artists to request up to $5,000 in project support. In September, review panels of arts administrators, artists, and community leaders from across the state discussed applications and made funding recommendations at a series of public meetings.
Over the next year, organizations will use Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grant funds to offset staff salaries, facilities costs and other expenses related to day-to-day operations. Individual artists will use funding to complete projects that foster both professional growth and community engagement.
“For the last couple of years, the pandemic has prevented so many artists and arts organizations from connecting with their audiences,” said Karen Maner, Culture Works Director of Grantmaking. “We hope this funding will provide stability and a path forward so they can get back to doing what they do best: Inspiring our community through the arts.”
To receive funding, applicants had to demonstrate a deep commitment to artistic excellence and merit, strong administrative capability, and dedication to advancing diversity, equity, and accessibility in the arts.
“The Dayton Region’s artists and arts and cultural organizations strengthen our well-being, nourish our diversity and identity, and support our communities,” noted Lisa Hanson, Culture Works President and CEO. “Culture Works is pleased to award these Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grants, funded through the NEA, to support the creative work that brings enriching cultural experiences into our lives.”
The recipients of the Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grant are as follows:
Organizations:
America’s Packard Museum
Caesar’s Ford Theatre, Inc
The Contemporary Dayton
Dayton Art Institute
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company
Dayton Dance Conservatory Company
Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation
Dayton Live
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance
The Dayton Playhouse, Inc.
Friends of Levitt Pavilion Dayton
Friends of the Hartman Rock Garden
The Human Race Theatre Company
K12 Gallery & TEJAS
Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra, Inc.
The Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton
Piqua Arts Council
Springfield Museum of Art
Springfield Symphony Orchestra
TheatreLab Dayton
Vandalia Youth Theatre
We Care Arts
Westcott House Foundation
Xenia Area Community Theater
Individual Artists:
Nicholaus Arnold
Joyce Barnes
Karol Brown
Stefan Chinov
Tess Cortes
Amy Deal
Jamaal Durr
Mikee Huber
Glenna Jennings
Ashley Jonas
G. Scott Jones
Sharon Leahy
Michael London
Jesse Ly
James McCutcheon
Mychaelyn Michalec
Sarah Richard
Erin Smith Glenn
Stephen Starr
Terry Welker
Countess V Winfrey
More information about grantees and their projects can be found at www.cultureworks.org/artsrenewal.
