STAGE NOTES: Kay Bosse, member of Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame, dies at 75

“The Board and Staff of The Human Race Theatre Company join our community of actors and artists in mourning the passing of Resident Artist Emeritus Kay Bosse,” noted the organization in a Facebook post. “Since 1989, she contributed to nearly 40 productions, readings and special events as actor, director and teacher. Her good humor, collaborative spirit and talents in our city will be missed. Our thoughts and love go out to her family, friends, and loved ones and hope that many joyous memories together will light up this difficult time.”

As a director and educator, Bosse’s associations included University of Dayton, Sinclair Community College, Muse Machine, Rosewood Arts Center, and Northmont High School. At UD, she notably staged such productions as “The Grapes of Wrath” and “Dancing at Lughnasa.” Her playwrighting endeavors were particularly showcased at Sinclair, where she wrote and directed an original adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “To A God Unknown,” and Northmont, where she wrote and directed “A,” her updated version of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel “The Scarlet Letter.”

Bosse was born May 28, 1948, in Dayton to the late Dorance Wayne and Dara Jane Taylor (nee Karns). Her obituary noted she is survived by her two children, Benjamin (Andrea) Bosse; Sarah (Jeremy) Shea; her two grandsons, Owen and Isaac; and her brother Karlton (Deb) Taylor.

A celebration of life will be planned this summer.

Human Race Theatre spring fundraiser

The Human Race Theatre Company is planning Certified Human Night, a spring fundraiser, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 17 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton.

This event offers patrons a chance to sing Broadway and karaoke favorites for two rounds of music trivia followed by a live auction hosted by Resident Artist and professional auctioneer Tim Lile. Additional details: appetizers, cash bar and a 50/50 raffle. Attire for the evening is described as “Night on the Town.”

“After an evening full of joy, creative fellowship, and innocent competition, stay for the first ever recognition as a Certified Human, cementing your place as a top fan of The Human Race Theatre Company,” noted organizers in an e-mail. “The winning bid will be commemorated in our lobby alongside a newly commissioned artwork made in collaboration with Dustin Wagner from Nyminal Glass. In this world of AI and deep fakes, let us endorse you as the real deal – no physical required! Be the first inductee of this new tradition!”

Ticket details:

$35 General Admission (seating in the theatre)

Open seating in the theatre

One music trivia entry per round

Nibbles & dessert

Sparkling toast

$200 VIP Tables of 4 (limited seating)

Reserved café table seating onstage

One music trivia entry per team per round

A chilled 4-pack of Exit Stage Left – the Race’s exclusive brew with Branch and Bone

Human Race swag

Nibbles & dessert

Sparkling toast

For more information, visit humanracetheatre.org.