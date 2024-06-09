STAGE NOTES: Wright State Theatre plans ‘Our Town,’ ‘Carrie’ and more for 2024-25 season

“Our Town”

Sept. 27-Oct. 7, 2024

Festival Playhouse

Director: Artistic Director Marya Spring Cordes

Thornton Wilder’s deeply moving and thought-provoking play about life in Grover’s Corners holds a mirror to all of humanity.

“Carrie: The Musical”

Oct. 31-Nov. 17, 2024

Festival Playhouse

Director: Jamie Cordes

Inspired by the Stephen King novel of the same name and featuring music direction by Matt Ebright, this musical about teens and terror features music by Academy Award winner Michael Gore (”Fame”), lyrics by Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford (”Fame,” “Footloose”), and a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, screenwriter of the film. Cordes serves as a WSU senior lecturer.

“The Apple Tree”

Nov. 15-24, 2024

Herbst Studio Theatre

Guest director/choreographer: Leslie Goddard-Baum

Composer Jerry Bock and lyricist Sheldon Harnick, the songwriting team behind “Fiddler on the Roof” and “She Loves Me,” wrote this witty, tuneful, and charming 1966 show comprised of three musical miniatures: “The Diary of Adam and Eve”, “The Lady or the Tiger?” and “Passionella.” Goddard-Baum notably appeared on Broadway in “Hairspray,” and Wright State’s resident music director Wade Russo will provide music direction.

“Much Ado About Nothing”

Feb. 14-23, 2025

Festival Playhouse

Director: Josh Aaron McCabe

William Shakespeare’s comedic romp revels in mistaken identity, witty banter and romance. McCabe serves as Head of Bachelor of Fine Arts Acting Program.

“Everybody”

Feb. 21-March 2, 2025

Herbst Studio Theatre

Guest director: Gregory Mallios

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ modern adaptation on “Everyman,” a 15th century morality play, centers on the meaning of living. At each performance the actors’ roles are selected by lottery, requiring each actor to know and perform all the roles. Mallios, a WSU alum, is an adjunct instructor.

“Alice By Heart”

March 14-30, 2025

Festival Playhouse

Director/choreographer: Greg Hellems

This new musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” is from Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning songwriting team behind “Spring Awakening.” Co-written by Jessie Nelson (”Waitress”), the show “celebrates the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times.” Hellems serves as Head of Bachelor of Fine Arts Musical Theatre Program. Wade Russo will provide music direction.

Spring Dance Concert

April 24-27, 2025

Festival Playhouse

The Wright State University Dance Ensemble will offer diverse works. Featuring choreography by Wright State’s faculty Gina Walther (Head of Dance), Ashley Pabst and guest artists, the evening will include WSU’s community education partners Dayton Ballet II and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company II.

Season tickets can be purchased starting in July through the Wright State School of Fine and Performing Arts Box Office by calling 937-775-2500 or visiting wright.edu/theatre.

Straight superiors for Miami East Jr. High choirs

The Miami East Sixth Grade Choir and 7–8 Honor Choir performed at the OMEA Junior High Large Group adjudicated event on Friday, May 10.

The competition was hosted by Laura Conrad at Beavercreek High School. Both groups received straight superior ratings from all three judges. The 7–8 choir was the only group at the adjudicated event to receive the highest rating in OMEA Class A. Both groups were commended by the adjudicators on their stage presence, attention to fine details and musicality. One judge in particular commented on how well prepared the 7–8 choir was for high school.

The choirs were directed by Omar Lozano and accompanied by Melissa Lozano.

Edward A. Dixon Gallery participated in New York’s Art Expo

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery, located in downtown Dayton, participated in the Art Expo in New York City April 4-7.

The gallery chose to participate in New York’s largest fine art trade fair in order to expand its national customer base. The annual fine art destination at Pier 36 celebrated its 47th year and hosted more than 200 exhibiting galleries, art publishers and dealers, as well as artists from around the world.

Dixon showcased four artists in the gallery’s exhibitor booth. Cynthia Kukla of Cincinnati and Marilynn Page of Dayton have shown their work frequently at Dixon’s gallery and often use a figurative style of artwork. Cedric Michael Cox of Cincinnati and Juko of Santa Cruz, California are newer to the gallery and adhere to a more abstract aesthetic. Juko, a former Daytonian, is a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.