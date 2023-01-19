BreakingNews
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Stivers Dance Ensemble to perform at international festival

What to Know
By
Updated 40 minutes ago

Ten members of the Stivers Dance Ensemble at Stivers School for the Arts will participate in the 33rd annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance, slated Jan. 25-29 in Toronto, Canada.

Accompanied by dance department director DeShona Pepper Robertson and adjunct and choreographer Allyia Nelloms, the students will perform at the Sunday Brunch in a dance entitled “My Prayer,” choreographed by Nelloms. Pepper Robertson, serving in her 19th year as director, is scheduled to teach a liturgical dance class to conference participants.

“Many students are traveling internationally for the very first time and they have infused the school with their excitement,” said Pepper Robertson, in a release. “It’s warranted because of their commitment to dance and passion for learning. As educators and members of this community we want to see students thrive in educational settings that affirm their positive choices.”

Explore8 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Dance master classes, including technique, improvisation, creative process and repertory, take place over the five-day schedule. The festival also offers student scholarship auditions for summer study and university dance programs as well as auditions for professional positions in ballet, modern and contemporary dance companies.

Last October a fundraising campaign was launched to cover the $20,000 in student expenses to travel and participate in the conference. A GoFundMe campaign was recently launched as well. Organizers say there is still time to help the students.

“We’ve always tried to incorporate experiential learning in dance studies for our students,” said Pepper Robertson. “It opens doors beyond their high school experience and prepares them for future pursuits.”

ExploreOakwood native stars in new sci-fi TV drama

Corporations, foundations and individuals that would like to contribute to the trip can call Pepper Robertson at 937-542-7380 or email her at dpepperr@daytonpublic.com.

In Other News
1
10-year-old Dayton dancer returns to ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ today
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: Hocking Hills ranks among nation’s most beautiful...
3
Rob Lowe talks about his first Dayton Daily News article on ‘The Kelly...
4
I Heart Ice Cream to open inside downtown Dayton bookstore
5
El Rancho Grande celebrating grand opening in Englewood

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top