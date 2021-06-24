Summer cocktails: Dayton Art Institute offers fruity recipes in new book

“Backyard Basil Banger,” “Blackberry Patio Pounder” and “DAY(TON) Drinking” are among the spirited recipes.

All the cocktail recipes can be batched to make pitchers for larger parties and the spirits can easily be substituted.

The Dayton Art Institute has concocted a Backyard Ball summer cocktail book loaded with 12 cocktail recipes inspired by the Backyard Ball event.

Now through June 27 anyone donating $20 or more to the Backyard Ball event will receive the downloadable PDF cocktail recipe book.

The DAI is accepting donations through the end of the weekend both through the website at www.daytonartinstitute.org/artball and in person at the museum’s Guest Service Desk.

Grand Draw Raffle tickets are also still being sold through June 27. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at www.daytonartinstitute.org/artball. Raffle winners will be drawn on June 30 and notified.

The raffle features five prize packages of gift cards valued at $1,000 or more. Each gift card was purchased from local Dayton businesses that usually donate gift cards to the Art Ball raffle.

All proceeds from donations for the drink recipes and the raffle will go to support the museum. Donors will be sent a link to download the printable PDF book the week of June 28.