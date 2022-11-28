Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill is closing

Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill, located at 28 W. Franklin St. in Centerville, is closing according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, Dec. 3.
“I have decided to retire and move to Denver to be with my family,” wrote Lisa Long, general manager. “I have been blessed with support and loyalty throughout the last 10 plus years. The memories will be with me forever!”
Long operated the restaurant with her partners Larry Thompson and Holley Thompson.
“Holley and Larry, my two partners, are continuing their travels throughout the world and visiting with their family,” the post said. “Owning a restaurant was something they never imagined in their life but upon reflection would not give up one day of the past 10 plus years for anything.”
Long wrote she had always wanted to own a restaurant that not only provided top notch food and service but a comfortable environment for guests. Thanks to her customers, she was able to succeed.
“Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill has been more my home than the place I go home to at night so it was a very tough decision. But it is time to start my life’s next chapter,” Long wrote. “Please know leaving my friends and faces at Sweeney’s has brought continual tears during this decision process. How I wish I could have it all…”
The restaurant was founded in 1994 by Ron and Christy Sweeney, who sold it in 2012 and went on to launch Sea Jax Tavern in Kettering two years later. A restaurant has operated out of the space since 1959 when an Italian restaurant named Antonio’s opened there.
Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill offers a variety of fresh, sustainable fish and seafood in addition to meats, chicken and pasta dishes, appetizers, soups, salads and house-made desserts.
For more information, visit www.sweeneysseafood.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page. Long encouraged customers to make reservations.
