Taste of Northmont returns next weekend with business expo

The Taste of Northmont Food & Business Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. This is the first year the two events are combined.

“We have updated the format of The Taste this year to include a Business Expo based on requests from the community,” said Angie Clifford, director of the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce. “In years past, they were held as two separate events. Combining them allows for more exposure for all businesses in the Northmont area.”