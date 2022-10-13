Taste of Northmont returns next weekend with business expo

The Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting 40 food and business vendors at Northmont High School in Clayton next weekend.
The Taste of Northmont Food & Business Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. This is the first year the two events are combined.
“We have updated the format of The Taste this year to include a Business Expo based on requests from the community,” said Angie Clifford, director of the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce. “In years past, they were held as two separate events. Combining them allows for more exposure for all businesses in the Northmont area.”
Food vendors participating include Bella Sorella Pizza, Cafe 19, African Restaurant & Grill, King Kold, Skyline Chili and McAlister’s Deli among others. According to the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, guests will also be able to try items from Muse, a new Northmont business.
Business vendors participating include Tom Smith Industries Inc., Code Credit Union, Sinclair Community College, Englewood Health and Rehab, Monroe Federal and many others. The local businesses will be selling small goods and talking about the services they offer, according to a press release.
Tickets for the event are $20 and includes 10 “food tickets” for samples from participating food vendors. Those interested in attending the expo only without the food samples do not need a ticket, a post on the chamber’s Facebook page said.
Northmont High School is located at 4916 National Road. The event will be held inside The Thunderdome, Northmont High School’s gymnasium.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.northmontchamber.com/tasteofnorthmont. Additional details are available on the chamber’s Facebook page.
