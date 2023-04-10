BreakingNews
Dayton-area Frisch’s permanently closes
X

Ted Nugent to rock the Rose on farewell tour

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
48 minutes ago

Iconic guitarist Ted Nugent will bring his farewell tour to the Rose Music Center at The Heights this summer.

Nugent’s “Adios Mofo ‘23 Tour” will be presented Thursday, Aug. 10.

Credit: Scott Legato

Credit: Scott Legato

Nugent is best known for his role as Amboy Dukes‘ guitarist and co-writer on the band’s hit song, “Journey to the Center of the Mind.” His solo career produced explosive rock hits “Stranglehold” and “Cat Scratch Fever.”

Last August the guitarist brought his “Best @#%! Tour Ever” to the Huber Heights venue.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $38.50-$62.50.

ExploreMason native earns spot in ‘American Idol’ top 24

For more information, visit rosemusicenter.com.

In Other News
1
Self-pour tap house coming this spring to West Carrollton
2
Mason native earns spot in ‘American Idol’ top 24
3
Dayton-area Frisch’s permanently closes
4
Dunbar-inspired art exhibition connects poetry with art
5
UD student art exhibit envisions the future at downtown Dayton gallery

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top