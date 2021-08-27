Tender mania: Slim Chickens franchise to open multiple Dayton locations

A 2003-founded, fast-casual chicken restaurant chain is preparing to open 18 locations throughout Ohio, including four to five restaurants in the Dayton area.
The Arkansas-based and founded Slim Chickens, overseen by franchise owners Dominic Gatta and Jeff Bedlion, is notably expanding to include Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky. According to Sarah Lisewski, a Slim Chickens spokesperson, locations will begin opening in the Miami Valley in mid-2022, particularly in Beavercreek.
There are currently more than 135 Slim Chickens restaurants operating across the U.S. and U.K., and more than 600 locations in development. Three locations are already open in Ohio, with the nearest to Dayton being a restaurant at 12110 Mason Road in Cincinnati.
Slim Chickens’ menu is focused around its chicken tenders, but also includes wings, salads, sandwiches, wraps, chicken & waffles and southern-fried sides like pickles, okra and fried mushrooms.
At some locations seasonal items like (chicken) tender mac and cheese, buffalo mac, strawberry salads and seasonal drinks are also offered.
“Slim Chickens is an ideal brand for us. Not only does it offer high-quality, cravable food, it’s backed by an experienced leadership team we believe in,” said Gatta in a release. “The more we learned about Slims, the more we knew that we wanted to be a part of this amazing concept.”
