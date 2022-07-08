Texas transplant Pucca Scotty promotes Dayton R&B, hip-hop

Dues paying: “It’s hard when you’re investing all your money into yourself and you’re still struggling. I had to sleep on the floor of my studio for three or four months and nobody even knew. I was just trying to make as much money as I could to survive. I’ve been through all of that, from the lowest of the lows and the highs too.”

Industry insider: “I just signed a publishing deal. I’ve been working behind the scenes on beats, hooks and ideas for artists on their roster. I really can’t say much about the artists until it’s official but it’s good. It only takes one time. I’m excited because I’ve never been this close with actual A&R people and managers at a label. Now that I’m there, I can’t blow it.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Pass the Aux V with headliners Ooze2Nasty, Dope Donny, Tre’Don, KMagic and Coby and others

Where: Sportys Taphouse, 5202 N. Main St., Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

More info: 937-242-7553