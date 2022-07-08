BreakingNews
Xenia schools to get extra $20 million for school renovation, construction
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Texas transplant Pucca Scotty promotes Dayton R&B, hip-hop

Pucca Scotty, a local promoter, wants to leave a mark on Dayton’s hip-hop and R&B scenes. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Pucca Scotty, a local promoter, wants to leave a mark on Dayton’s hip-hop and R&B scenes. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By
51 minutes ago

Pucca Scotty wants to leave a mark on Dayton’s hip-hop and R&B scenes.

The Texas transplant recently discussed several topics including future plans, Ohio life and the artist showcase Pass the Aux V set for Sporty’s Taproom in Dayton on Sunday, July 10. Headliners include Ooze2Nasty, Dope Donny and Tre’Don.

Multi-hyphenate: “I went to Full Sail University for audio engineering and production. I also studied music business. I really want to start a record label but right now I’m a producer, event coordinator, singer-songwriter, manager and A&R. I DJ and play guitar and drums as well. I’ve been doing all of it for a long time and I want to share what I’ve learned.”

Adaptation: “I lived in Houston all my life. It was definitely a huge culture shock coming here from a huge city. It was right after the bad tornado knocked everything down. Then, COVID hit, and everything shut down, so I didn’t do much that first year. I was definitely ready to go but I got to do a lot more the second year. That’s when I started doing Pass the Aux. Now, I like it.”

ExploreMontgomery County Fair celebrates 170 events: What to know, how to go

Showcasing others: “I’m an artist but I’m more of a studio artist, a background person. I don’t like to be up front but it’s naturally in me to help people. I was doing something in Houston called the Creative Experience. Pass the Aux came when I got here, and it keeps growing. About 30 people showed up for the first one. I didn’t expect that many people. The second one I had 300 people and I was surprised by that too. The third one was almost 400 people. I expect this one to be bigger.”

Dues paying: “It’s hard when you’re investing all your money into yourself and you’re still struggling. I had to sleep on the floor of my studio for three or four months and nobody even knew. I was just trying to make as much money as I could to survive. I’ve been through all of that, from the lowest of the lows and the highs too.”

Industry insider: “I just signed a publishing deal. I’ve been working behind the scenes on beats, hooks and ideas for artists on their roster. I really can’t say much about the artists until it’s official but it’s good. It only takes one time. I’m excited because I’ve never been this close with actual A&R people and managers at a label. Now that I’m there, I can’t blow it.”

ExploreLee’s Famous Recipe Chicken tests new sandwich in Dayton area

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Pass the Aux V with headliners Ooze2Nasty, Dope Donny, Tre’Don, KMagic and Coby and others

Where: Sportys Taphouse, 5202 N. Main St., Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

More info: 937-242-7553

In Other News
1
Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest returns to the Fraze Saturday
2
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken tests new sandwich in Dayton area
3
New Springboro coffee shop to open mid-July
4
New event space to open above Century Bar
5
Poké shop to open mid-July in Yellow Springs

About the Author

Follow Don Thrasher on facebook

Don Thrasher, a native of Gadsden, Alabama, has been a weekly contributor for the Dayton Daily News since 2003. He covers national and international music, performance and art. Don is a versatile writer, who has interviewed ballet dancers, professional athletes, authors, comedians, filmmakers, rodeo clowns and other disparate figures.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top