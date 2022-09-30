The Catering House by Christopher’s to hold soft opening

The Catering House will have Christopher’s Home Cooked Classics Night on Monday at 6:30 p.m., Prime Rib and Chef’s Features Night on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday Brunch on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

“The soft opening will be a smaller, trial-run before beginning our normal weekly service,” the post said.

The post explained that they are limiting service to the first 20 to 25 reservations they receive. Those interested can direct message Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering via direct message on Facebook to reserve a spot.

“Because we know things won’t be perfect our first time in our new place, we are offering *15% OFF* all entrée prices as a “thank you” for your patience and your feedback,” the post said.

Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering, previously located at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, closed its doors on June 15 after being “unable to reach mutually agreeable terms” to renew their lease, according to a letter the owners previously posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

As the owners looked for a new location, they focused on continuing to grow their catering business and new event center, The Gem by Christopher’s, located at 3425 Valley Street in Riverside.

Following the soft opening, the owners plan to share their operating hours for this ongoing breakfast and dinner service, the post said.

For more information about Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering, visit www.christophers.biz.