The Contemporary Dayton receives prestigious Andy Warhol Foundation grant

The Co was selected as one of 50 organizations – and one of only 19 first-time recipients – awarded a part of the $3.9 million grant.

According to a release, the Andy Warhol foundation for the Visual Arts “seeks out creative risk-takers that are continually supporting the needs of artists in their communities in resourceful ways.” The foundation will award funding to The Co over the next two years to support their rotating exhibitions and expanded educational programs.