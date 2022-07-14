The Contemporary Dayton receives prestigious Andy Warhol Foundation grant

The Contemporary Dayton (The Co) is a first-time recipient of the prestigious Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Spring 2022 grant.
The Co was selected as one of 50 organizations – and one of only 19 first-time recipients – awarded a part of the $3.9 million grant.
According to a release, the Andy Warhol foundation for the Visual Arts “seeks out creative risk-takers that are continually supporting the needs of artists in their communities in resourceful ways.” The foundation will award funding to The Co over the next two years to support their rotating exhibitions and expanded educational programs.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
“We are honored to be recognized by this august and noble organization,” said Michael Goodson, curator and director of programs at The Co, in a release. “The entire staff at The Contemporary Dayton started, in earnest, a shift in exhibitions, programming, philosophy, and mission in the summer of 2020. Amid the tumult of that time, our vision was clear that one of our first goals was to garner an Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts grant... While this funding is crucial to our vision and mission, the trust and belief that the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has in The Contemporary Dayton is equally important.”
“The Contemporary Dayton is an important point of connection and exchange for artists and audiences in the region,” said Rachel Bers, program director, Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, in a release. “We are pleased to support its exhibitions and public programs that situate local artistic practices within global contemporary art discourse and create space for critical engagement with issues relevant to its immediate community.”
The Co’s galleries at the Dayton Arcade are free and open to the public. For more information, visit codayton.org.
About the Author