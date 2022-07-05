The Mall at Fairfield Commons adds three new clothing stores

Daily Thread, located in the space next to Cozy Melt on the lower level, is a women’s clothing store featuring clothes and accessories.

“We offer affordable fashion everyday with consistent newness in product that will bring you back multiple times a week,” Carmen Wamre, president of Daily Thread said.

The women’s clothing store is planning to open another 50 stores this year across the United States and is working on an e-commerce site that will allow for pre-orders of new arrivals.

Mirabella Boutique, located near Macy’s on the upper level, is a hand curated collection of women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories for the contemporary woman.

“The confidence your closet is able to give you is unmatched,” Barbi Dewitt, owner of Mirabella Boutique said. “We carry clothing (for) everyone from 17 to 77 and beyond.”

Explore Fairborn boutique moving to The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Mirabella Boutique began nearly a decade ago in downtown Fairborn with a mission to help women build a wardrobe that inspired them to step out of their comfort zone. The move to the mall allows the store to have additional hours and space.

“It was such an easy decision,” Dewitt said. “The area continues to thrive and we are so excited to be part of it and meet so many more wonderful ladies in the process.”

The women’s clothing store is expected to open Tuesday, Aug. 2. The store’s last day at 14 E. Main Street in Fairborn is Saturday, July 30.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons, located at 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.